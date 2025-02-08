Minister seeks funds to Andhra Pradesh under PM-AJAY

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar Khatik and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in Delhi on Friday. During the meeting, he requested them to grant funds under the Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY).

Minister Swamy is on a two-day tour of New Delhi to attend a workshop on the PM-AJAY scheme and Adarsh Gram Yojana programmes. In this connection, Dr Swamy arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met the Union Ministers to discuss the implementation of these programmes in the State.

Speaking on this occasion, Swamy requested the Union Ministers to release Rs 110 crore for the 526 villages selected in the State under the PM-AJAY Adarsh Gram initiative. Furthermore, he requested the release of Rs 245 crore for 75 new social welfare hostels and Rs 193 crore for providing infrastructural facilities in Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul Schools under the same PM-AJAY scheme.

Additionally, the AP Social Welfare Minister requested the Union Ministers to release Rs 95.84 crore as compensation for the victims of SC/ST atrocities across the State.