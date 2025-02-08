PM Modi hails Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s contribution to Telugu cinema and cultural values

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to legendary Telugu actor and philanthropist Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema and society.

During a meeting at Parliament, veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna presented PM Modi with a book titled ‘Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva’, commemorating ANR’s 100th birth anniversary. Authored by Padma Bhushan and former MP Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, the book chronicles ANR’s remarkable journey and his lasting influence on Indian cinema.

Recalling ANR’s illustrious career spanning over seven decades, Modi praised his role in shaping Telugu cinema’s identity and his commitment to preserving Indian cultural values through film. He acknowledged ANR’s decision to relocate the Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad, a move that laid the foundation for its present-day success as a global cinematic hub.