PM Modi hails Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s contribution to Telugu cinema and cultural values
VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to legendary Telugu actor and philanthropist Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema and society.
During a meeting at Parliament, veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna presented PM Modi with a book titled ‘Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva’, commemorating ANR’s 100th birth anniversary. Authored by Padma Bhushan and former MP Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, the book chronicles ANR’s remarkable journey and his lasting influence on Indian cinema.
Recalling ANR’s illustrious career spanning over seven decades, Modi praised his role in shaping Telugu cinema’s identity and his commitment to preserving Indian cultural values through film. He acknowledged ANR’s decision to relocate the Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad, a move that laid the foundation for its present-day success as a global cinematic hub.
Modi emphasised that ANR’s legacy extended beyond cinema, highlighting his contributions to education, literature, and philanthropy. He lauded ANR’s efforts in establishing Annapurna Studios, which continues to serve as a major filmmaking centre, and his dedication to education through institutions like the ANR College in Gudivada. The PM also recalled mentioning ANR in the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, where he recognised the contributions of the legendary actor alongside cinema icons like Tapan Sinha and Raj Kapoor.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to preserve India’s rich cinematic heritage and announced that India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) this year, celebrating Indian cinema’s global influence. Actor Nagarjuna, expressing gratitude for the national recognition of his father’s contributions.