Prakasam police quiz Ram Gopal Varma for several hours

ONGOLE: Film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) appeared for an inquiry before the Ongole Rural Police here on Friday.

He was questioned in the presence of his lawyer in a case filed against him in the Maddipadu Police Station by TDP leader M Ramalingam in last November, alleging that RGV committed false and immoral publicity for his ‘Vyooham’ movie by posting some morphed defaming pictures of the then opposition leaders Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and N Lokesh which hurt the TDP and Jana Sena’s rank and file.

Though RGV did not respond to the notices of Ongole Rural Police, he later secured anticipatory bail from the High Court. On the directive of the court that he should cooperate with the inquiry, CI N Srikanth Babu issued a fresh notice summoning him on February 4, and when some other date was sought, he was asked to appear on February 7.

The questioning went on till night as the police team reportedly prepared a set of 50 to 60 questions. Interestingly, in the morning, just before RGV attending the inquiry, YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, along with a few others, met him at a hotel near Maddipadu highway, and were closeted for a brief discussion.

This raised speculations regarding political touch to the episode.