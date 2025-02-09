AP BJP celebrates landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls; hails people's mandate

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP office erupted in celebrations following the party’s landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls. Party leaders and workers gathered to watch the results on a big screen as the BJP maintained a clear majority from the beginning of the counting. A grand rally was held, amidst bursting of firecrackers.

State BJP president and Rajamahendravaram MP D Purandeswari hailed the victory as a people’s mandate for good governance, improved basic amenities, a pollution-free Yamuna, clean drinking water, and housing for the poor. In a tweet, she emphasised that people had risen above religion, caste, and community to place their trust in the BJP.

“This landslide victory in Delhi is a people’s victory. It is a true triumph of our karyakartas, who worked tirelessly without expectation, solely for the party’s success. We thank the people of Delhi for their blessings and our activists for their unwavering dedication,” she posted.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav hailed the victory as a testament to the people’s unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his crucial role in the BJP poll campaign.

“The people have given a clear verdict that they will not forgive those who loot public money. By defeating AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi voters have sent a message against corruption and falsehood while endorsing development and welfare,” he said.

He further stated that this victory marks another setback for Congress, describing it as placing “another stone on its tomb.” The Health Minister emphasised that the people have “crowned BJP and paved the way for making the national capital a developed Delhi.”