AP BJP celebrates landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls; hails people's mandate

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP office erupted in celebrations following the party’s landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls. Party leaders and workers gathered to watch the results on a big screen as the BJP maintained a clear majority from the beginning of the counting. A grand rally was held, amidst bursting of firecrackers.
State BJP president and Rajamahendravaram MP D Purandeswari hailed the victory as a people’s mandate for good governance, improved basic amenities, a pollution-free Yamuna, clean drinking water, and housing for the poor. In a tweet, she emphasised that people had risen above religion, caste, and community to place their trust in the BJP.
“This landslide victory in Delhi is a people’s victory. It is a true triumph of our karyakartas, who worked tirelessly without expectation, solely for the party’s success. We thank the people of Delhi for their blessings and our activists for their unwavering dedication,” she posted.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav hailed the victory as a testament to the people’s unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his crucial role in the BJP poll campaign.
“The people have given a clear verdict that they will not forgive those who loot public money. By defeating AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi voters have sent a message against corruption and falsehood while endorsing development and welfare,” he said.
He further stated that this victory marks another setback for Congress, describing it as placing “another stone on its tomb.” The Health Minister emphasised that the people have “crowned BJP and paved the way for making the national capital a developed Delhi.”
The State BJP declared the victory a rejection of AAP and Congress, asserting that it was a defeat of Left ideology. Chants of “Delhi Gadda, BJP Adda” echoed as leaders claimed Delhi voters had punished AAP for corruption and misgovernance.
State BJP vice-president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, speaking at the Telangana BJP State office in Hyderabad, hailed the BJP’s massive victory in Delhi after 27 years. He thanked Delhi voters for supporting a double-engine government and expressed confidence in BJP’s success in Bihar.
He acknowledged the role of TDP and Jana Sena leaders in the poll campaign, appreciating Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support. Criticising Kejriwal, he called him corrupt and accused him of clinging to power despite the liquor scam. He linked the scandal to Telugu States, stating its impact on the elections.
Reddy noted that the people rejected Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendra Jain, while Congress failed to win a single seat. He demanded Rahul Gandhi take moral responsibility and resign. Calling AAP the most arrogant and corrupt party, he said it is sinking in Indian politics.
Former Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao described the party’s big victory in Delhi as historic coming after a long hiatus of 27 years. He said the BJP, which was limited to only three and eight seats in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections respectively, has now secured over a two-thirds majority. He expressed optimism that the BJP will continue its winning streak and focus on strengthening the party in the southern States as its next big priority.