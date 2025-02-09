AP government to observe National Deworming Day on February 10 targeting 1.12 crore children

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will observe the 16th round of National Deworming Day (NDD) on February 10, as part of a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to combat Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH) infections among children aged 1-19 years. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare G Veerapandian launched the awareness campaign by unveiling NDD posters at the APIIC office in Mangalagiri.

With a current STH prevalence of 34% in the State, the government aims to administer 400 mg Albendazole chewable tablets biannually through Anganwadi centres and educational institutions. The campaign targets 1.12 crore children, including those enrolled in schools, Anganwadis, and out-of-school children. A Mop-Up Day is scheduled for February 17 to reach those who miss the initial deworming.

Anganwadi workers and teachers will administer the medication following specific guidelines. Health officials, ASHAs, and ANMs will coordinate logistics, ensuring the availability of drugs, IEC materials, and safe drinking water at deworming sites. Special booths will be set up at public transport hubs to ensure broader outreach. Additionally, cooks and food handlers in schools and Anganwadi Centres will also undergo deworming.

Post-deworming, awareness drives focusing on hygiene and sanitation will be conducted, emphasising the importance of stopping open defecation and promoting handwashing practices. Medical officers and independent monitors will oversee the process to ensure smooth execution.

In case of adverse reactions, healthcare facilities will be on alert, with emergency services available through helplines 104 and 108. The government urges parents, school management, and community leaders to support the initiative, ensuring the well-being of children and a healthier future for the State.