AP postal department ready to extend e-commerce, government services to remote areas

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster General K Prakash announced that the postal department is ready to deliver e-commerce parcels, postal schemes, and services linked to Union and State government initiatives to remote villages.

On Saturday, he conducted surprise inspections at the Tenali Head Post Office and the Superintendent’s Office in Guntur district.

During the inspection, Prakash emphasised the modernisation of the postal department under the ‘Postal 2.0’ initiative. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent budget announcements, he highlighted the transformation of post offices into logistics hubs across the country. Postal 2.0, part of the “Information Technology Modernisation Project 2.0” initiated by the Department of Posts, aims to significantly upgrade the postal network with advanced technology, including digital services through an extensive IT modernisation plan.

Prakash stated that the department is committed to maintaining transparency in postal transactions.

He noted that services such as India Post Payments, passport issuance, and Aadhaar-related services are already available. Efforts are also underway to bring payment services closer to the public.