Case filed against MLA aide, others for demolishing house in AP's Parvathipuram

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A case was registered against the close aide of Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra and a few others on charges of demolishing the house of the complainant Chukka Sridevamma in Pedabondapalli village.

She complained to the police that the MLA along with his ‘henchmen’ Gottapu Venkata Naidu, Chukka Atchuta Rao, Kandi Mohan, Vangapandu Srinu and others demolished her house located in the agricultural farm spread over 1.4 acres on February 1 when she went to her native village. The case was registered after two days. However, the issue gained prominence when the copy of FIR surfaced on social media.

The FIR has named Kandi Mohan and others, and charged them under Sections 329(4), 324(4), 303(2), and 3(5) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police told Sridevamma that they would mention the MLA name in the FIR once their primary investigation revealed his presence and involvement in the demolition of house.