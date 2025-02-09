Governance model of AAP a failure: AP CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Following the BJP’s historic win in Delhi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that the victory is a testament to the people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday, Naidu stated that the people of the national capital had chosen the right party (referring to the BJP) at the right time. He expressed that voting for the ‘wrong’ party could seriously undermine the public’s future. He described the BJP’s victory in Delhi as a victory for the people.

He further remarked that the governance model in Delhi had been a failure and could not continue any longer. “I am not criticising individuals. There are piles of garbage on the main roads of Delhi, and the city has become heavily polluted. Delhi is now one of the most polluted places,” he added.

Naidu emphasised that governments should implement people-centric policies, not those designed for political and financial gain. He stated that the people of both Andhra Pradesh and Delhi had rejected the policies of the YSRCP and AAP, respectively, and removed them from power.

In a jibe at YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu stated that those who cannot create wealth or increase the people’s income do not have the right to “press the button” (distribute financial aid for various schemes through DBT). He also criticised the previous government for burdening the State with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore under the guise of implementing welfare schemes.

Naidu reiterated that welfare and development should go hand in hand to improve living standards. “I wholeheartedly appreciate Modi for providing stable governance. I am confident that the country will progress in all sectors.”