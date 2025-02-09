Officials directed to ensure foolproof arrangements for Secretaries' meeting in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (GAD) Mukesh Kumar Meena directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the meeting of Secretaries. Meena on Saturday inspected the arrangements for the meeting to be held at the State Secretariat on February 11.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and all the State Ministers will attend the meeting. Seating arrangements should be made as per the protocol. Secretaries should be available to the Ministers concerned, and seating arrangements should be made accordingly, he said.

As there is a possibility of the Secretaries explaining the progress of their respective departments, and also the future plans through PowerPoint presentation, the staff have been directed to ensure proper audio video system is in place.

It should be ensured that there is no disruption in power supply. The officials should leave no stone unturned to ensure the success of the meeting, he added.