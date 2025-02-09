Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy calls for increased funding under PM-AJAY

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has called for an increase in allocation of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) and PM Adarsh Gram Yojana, which aim to uplift SC and ST-populated rural areas.

Participating in a national-level workshop on these schemes in New Delhi on Saturday, he highlighted the inadequacy of the current Rs 20 lakh funding for the States to carry out necessary development activities, such as constructing connecting roads and sanitation works in selected rural panchayats.

“The Union government is providing Rs 20 lakh, but it is inadequate for the extensive development required. I request the Centre to enhance this amount to Rs 50 lakh to offer some relief to local governments,” Swamy said.

Earlier, he met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar Khatik and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

In his address, Swamy urged the Union government to release the sanctioned funds for newly approved social welfare hostels and to clear all pending funds, especially those allocated for social welfare and SC/ST initiatives in the State.

“The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has been committed to the welfare and development of SCs and STs. I request the Centre to release all funds without delay, which will significantly reduce the financial burden on the State,” he said.