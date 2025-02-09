Vijayawada CI takes leave amid tensions with MLA over land encroachment case

VIJAYAWADA: In an unusual turn of events, a Circle Inspector attached to Kothapet police station in Vijayawada City allegedly went on long leave on Saturday, citing pressure from Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao.

The CI, identified as Kondala Rao, reportedly left his duty vehicle at the station on Friday night and was unavailable for contact.

For the past week, Kondala Rao had appeared unhappy and downcast while handling a complaint from farmers of Ambapuram against the village sarpanch Seethayya and others, over alleged encroachment of their land, and the creation of forged documents claiming the land as common property.

The victims alleged that the sarpanch was attempting to encroach upon land worth crores of rupees and had even attacked them in the process.

The matter was reportedly taken to the attention of Venkata Rao, who allegedly instructed Kondala Rao not to register the case.

However, the CI registered the case citing the High Court’s directive. For failing to follow his instructions, the MLA allegedly abused the CI, leaving Kondala Rao feeling insulted, and prompting him to leave the station without prior notice.

Upon learning of the incident, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu reportedly ordered an internal departmental inquiry.

He stated that necessary action would be taken if there was any dereliction of duty. “The act of the CI going on uninformed leave will be considered a violation of police duty rules, and the entire incident will be thoroughly investigated,” Rajashekhar Babu said.