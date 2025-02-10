After a century, descendants of Gam Gantam Dora find a home

VISAKHAPATNAM: For generations, the descendants of Gam Gantam Dora, one of the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle, have lived in thatched houses in the remote tribal regions of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Despite his sacrifices during the Rampa Rebellion alongside Alluri Sitarama Raju, his family has remained in hardship and often overlooked.

But now, in a historic move, 11 descendants of Gam Gantam Dora will be moving into newly-built apartments in Lanka Veedhi village in Battapanuka in Koyyuru mandal, marking the first-ever residential flats constructed in the tribal area.

The initiative, undertaken by NCC Limited, ensures that the families of a freedom fighter, who once fought for the dignity of his people, will now receive the dignity of a proper home.

These flats, comprising two residential blocks (G+2), provide each family with a 700-square-ft unit featuring two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, and attached bathrooms. The homes have been donated free of cost to the descendants of the Manyam hero, ensuring they no longer have to struggle for a roof over their heads. Built with Rs 3.5 crore, the flats will be handed over to the descendants on February 17.

Gantam Dora, a prominent tribal leader from Koyyuru, was once a village headman (Munasabu) under the British rule. His strong commitment to tribal welfare put him at odds with colonial authorities, leading to his dismissal and the confiscation of his home in Lanka Veedhi village.

Undeterred, he joined the Rampa Rebellion (1922-1924) alongside Alluri Sitarama Raju and Mallu Dora, actively participating in attacks on Chintapalle, KD Peta, and Rajavommangi police stations. He played a key role in strategic operations against British forces and continued his resistance even after Raju’s death. His fight came to an end in June 1924, when he was killed at Valasampeta village in Singadhara.

In 2022, Gantam Dora’s grandson Bodi Dora was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the centenary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Despite the Prime Minister’s assurance to support the families of freedom fighters, no action was taken by authorities, leaving them to struggle on their own.

In 2023, President Droupadi Murmu attended the closing ceremony of Alluri’s 125th birth anniversary, organised by Kshatriya Seva Samithi.