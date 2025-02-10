After a century, descendants of Gam Gantam Dora find a home

VISAKHAPATNAM: For generations, the descendants of Gam Gantam Dora, one of the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle, have lived in thatched houses in the remote tribal regions of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Despite his sacrifices during the Rampa Rebellion alongside Alluri Sitarama Raju, his family has remained in hardship and often overlooked.
But now, in a historic move, 11 descendants of Gam Gantam Dora will be moving into newly-built apartments in Lanka Veedhi village in Battapanuka in Koyyuru mandal, marking the first-ever residential flats constructed in the tribal area.
The initiative, undertaken by NCC Limited, ensures that the families of a freedom fighter, who once fought for the dignity of his people, will now receive the dignity of a proper home.
These flats, comprising two residential blocks (G+2), provide each family with a 700-square-ft unit featuring two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, and attached bathrooms. The homes have been donated free of cost to the descendants of the Manyam hero, ensuring they no longer have to struggle for a roof over their heads. Built with Rs 3.5 crore, the flats will be handed over to the descendants on February 17.
Gantam Dora, a prominent tribal leader from Koyyuru, was once a village headman (Munasabu) under the British rule. His strong commitment to tribal welfare put him at odds with colonial authorities, leading to his dismissal and the confiscation of his home in Lanka Veedhi village.
Undeterred, he joined the Rampa Rebellion (1922-1924) alongside Alluri Sitarama Raju and Mallu Dora, actively participating in attacks on Chintapalle, KD Peta, and Rajavommangi police stations. He played a key role in strategic operations against British forces and continued his resistance even after Raju’s death. His fight came to an end in June 1924, when he was killed at Valasampeta village in Singadhara.
In 2022, Gantam Dora’s grandson Bodi Dora was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the centenary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Despite the Prime Minister’s assurance to support the families of freedom fighters, no action was taken by authorities, leaving them to struggle on their own.
In 2023, President Droupadi Murmu attended the closing ceremony of Alluri’s 125th birth anniversary, organised by Kshatriya Seva Samithi.
‘Dora’s descendants are now finally receiving the respect they deserve’
The event was also attended by Dr AVS Raju, founder chairman of NCC. During the meeting, the Kshatriya Seva Samithi highlighted the difficult conditions faced by Gantam Dora’s family and appealed for housing support. In response, Dr AVS Raju immediately pledged to construct houses for them free of cost.
Now, nearly a century later, his family is receiving long-overdue recognition. Gantam Dora’s son, Jogudora, has five sons - Buchi Dora, Lachim Dora, Bodi Dora, Tellanna Dora, and Somanna Dora. The 11 members who will be moving into the new homes are from different parts of Lanka Veedhi, Nadimpalem, and nearby villages.
Speaking about their struggles, Vara Lakshmi, a descendant of Gantam Dora, expressed, “We are grateful to NCC for coming forward and recognising our family’s history. But beyond housing, we still lack opportunities. Even when Bodi Dora was honoured by the PM, neither he nor my uncle was given a chance to speak. Had they spoken, our struggles as tribals would have been better understood. Even now, we hope the government will provide us with skill training so we can be self-employed.”
Gam Rajubabu, son of Tellana Dora, echoed similar concerns. “We are Gantam Dora’s fourth generation. Until now, we have lived in different villages, but now we will be together under one roof. We depend on farming, and despite receiving education, our children still struggle to find jobs. We hope the government recognises our needs and shows us a path for a better future.”
“The move into these apartments symbolises more than just a change in living conditions; it is a long-overdue acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by Gam Gantam Dora. His descendants, who have remained forgotten for decades, are now finally receiving the respect and dignity they deserve,” the local people remarked.