Anantapur cops arrest Dhar gang members, loot worth Rs 90 lakh seized

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur district police have apprehended three members of the notorious Dhar gang and seized gold, diamond jewellery, and cash worth Rs 90 lakh, successfully solving theft cases that occurred at three villas in Rajahamsa Sweet Homes on the outskirts of Srinagar Colony.

According to the police, the Madhya Pradesh-based Dhar gang has been involved in several thefts across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. There are over 30 cases registered against the gang in both the Telugu states alone.

Speaking to media persons, Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) P Jagadeesh revealed that Naru Pachavar of Chadwad village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Sawan alias Shantiya Dudve, and Sunil of Pipaldilya village had been arrested. The police recovered 59 tolas of gold jewellery, diamond-studded ornaments, and Rs 19.35 lakh in cash. Three two-wheelers and two mobile phones were seized. Two other important gang members, Mahabat and Motla, remain at large.

The stolen items were taken from the homes of Sivareddy, Ranjith Reddy, and Sivasankar Naidu in Rajahamsa Sweet Homes. The burglars broke into the locked houses when the owners were away and looted the gold, jewellery, and cash.

The IV Town PS have registered a case based on a complaint reporting the theft of gold, and diamond jewellery.