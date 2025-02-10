Andhra sees early rise in daytime temperature

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as February is still in its second week, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a gradual rise in temperatures, with daytime maximums reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius this week.

Despite the winter season typically lasting from December to February, this year has seen an early increase in mercury levels.

While nights and early mornings remain relatively cool, daytime temperatures have been steadily rising.

Coastal areas, including Visakhapatnam, are already experiencing sultry weather conditions.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kurnool recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Nandyal at 35.5 degrees, Nandigama at 34.8 degrees, and Kadapa and Anantapur at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Nandigama recorded the highest temperature at 37.6 degrees Celsius, with Kurnool at 36.8 degrees, Amaravati and Nandyal at 35.8 degrees, and Gannavaram at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), lower tropospheric north-easterly winds are prevailing over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, while easterly and south-easterly winds are influencing weather conditions over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

As a result, maximum temperatures are expected to remain 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Rayalaseema seeing temperatures 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

Authorities have advised the public to take necessary precautions while venturing outdoors in the hot weather.