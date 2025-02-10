Denied money for alcohol, 35-year-old kills dad in Prakasam

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident, a man killed his father under the influence of liquor when the latter refused to give him money.

Tripurantakam CI G Assan said the deceased, P Yesu (79), lived with his younger son, P Mariya Dasu (35) and his family in Indlacheruvu village. The father and son were affectionate towards each other. However, Dasu had become a liquor addict in the last few months.

On Saturday around 9 pm, Dasu came home drunk and quarrelled with his father for refusing him money for liquor. Dasu left and returned home early on Sunday. He then killed his father, when he was asleep, by bludgeoning his head with a metallic object. With the cries of the family members, neighbours and villagers rushed to the spot and caught Dasu. They tied his hands and beat him up. Police inspected the spot and arrested Dasu. A case was registered, and an investigation is underway.