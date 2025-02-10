Manyam district in Andhra gears up for MDA to control filariasis

PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM: In an effort to control filariasis in the district, the Parvathipuram-Manyam administration is set to undertake a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign in Balijipeta mandal from Monday. A total of 1,014 filariasis cases were reported during a night blood survey conducted in November 2024. Among the reported cases, 195 were from Pedapenki village in Balijipeta mandal. As a result, Balijipeta mandal was selected for MDA after the number of filaria cases exceeded one percent. The district administration has made extensive preparations for the MDA.

Pedapenki village in Balijipeta mandal has witnessed a rise in filaria cases over the past few years. Initial studies suggest that inadequate drainage and sanitation systems have contributed to the spread of the disease. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan directed district officials to implement stringent health measures to control filariasis. He also sanctioned Rs 3.73 crore for improvements to the drainage system over a 4.8 km stretch in Pedapenki village.

Following this, Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector A Shyam Prasad prioritised efforts to eradicate filariasis and conducted the night blood survey in November 2024, which yielded accurate results for filariasis testing. Consequently, Balijapeta mandal has been chosen for MDA this year. Collector A Shyam Prasad held a teleconference with the relevant officials on Sunday regarding the MDA.