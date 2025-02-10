Prakasam ZP meet okays Rs 768 crore budget for financial year 2025-26

ONGOLE: The TDP-led NDA government is committed to the all-round development of the district, stated Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. He was speaking at the Prakasam District Zilla Parishad (ZP) General Body meeting held on Sunday.

Power Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with Minister Swamy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, and others, reviewed the progress of various government departments.

Prakasam Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, Bapatla Joint Collector Prakhar Jain, MLCs P Chandra Sekhar Reddy, T Madhava Rao, MLAs Damacharla Janardhan Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Dr B Siva Prasada Reddy, Dr Ugra Narasimha Reddy, M Ashok Reddy, MM Kondaiah Yadav, T Chandra Sekhar, State Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, ZP CEO B Chiranjeevi, and other district-level officials were present.

The ZP members approved all resolutions passed in seven previous ZP-level committee meetings. The ZP CEO proposed a budget of Rs 7,68,33,59,019 for the 2025-26 financial year, which was approved by the members. Additionally, the amended budget estimates for the 2024-25 financial year were also approved.

The members raised several key issues, including the construction of new hostels, action plan for summer drinking water supply, irrigation, PM Surya Ghar and Deepam 2.0 schemes among others.