Srikakulam residents oppose thermal power plant in Amadalavalasa

SRIKAKULAM: People are strongly opposing the proposal to set up a thermal power plant (TPP) at Vennelavalasa in Sarubujjili mandal of Amadalavalasa Assembly segment. Initially, tribals started protests opposing the proposed plant by highlighting the its threat to environment.

They also expressed fears that if water is supplied to the proposed plant from the Vamsadhara project canals, tail-end lands in the region will be deprived of irrigation facility.

People of about 20 villages and habitations in Sarubujjili and Burja mandals have extended their support to the stir launched by Adivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP).

The tribals have started actively campaigning against the proposed plant by distributing pamphlets and posters in the surrounding areas of Vennelavalasa highlighting its adverse effects on soil and ecology.

“The thermal plant is not feasible as it will pose a threat to the environment, besides causing permanent harm to natural resources in the region,” said ASP State vice-president Vaba Yogi. “We are demanding the State government for the establishment of agriculture-based industries to provide employment to locals,” he added.

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has also planned to visit Vennelavalasa soon to extend its support to the agitation of ASP against the thermal plant. The BC Welfare Association has also opposed the plant as it will affect the BC communities residing in Sarubujjili and Burja mandals.