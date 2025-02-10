TiE Global Summit pitches for multi-city model to boost startup growth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Murali Bukkapatnam, based in the USA, made history as the first entrepreneur from the Telugu States to be elected Chair of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Board of Trustees. Born in Hindupur of Anantapur district, Murali is committed to expanding entrepreneurship beyond major cities.

During his recent visit to India, he spoke to TNIE about TiE’s impact, AP’s potential for startups, and his efforts to strengthen TiE Vizag. Explaining the activities of TiE, which operates in 16 countries and drives $50 billion in investments while mentoring startups, Murali emphasised TiE’s efforts to extend beyond major cities, focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities, with TiE Vizag aiming to become a prominent startup hub through robust investor networks and mentorship.

Murali highlighted Vizag’s strategic advantages, including having India’s third-largest port, a medical devices hub, and a growing pharma and defence sector. He pointed to thriving IT and fintech industries, with companies like Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Fintech Valley contributing to the region’s growth. Top institutions like Andhra University, IIM Vizag, and GITAM provide a steady pipeline of skilled talent while emerging sectors such as luxury tourism, marine biotech, and aquaculture show significant promise. Discussing the State’s startup potential, Murali identified Andhra Pradesh’s strengths in agriculture, marine, and manufacturing. He proposed a multi-city model for startup growth, with Visakhapatnam focusing on startups, Vijayawada on agri-industries, and Tirupati on electronics and education. He also drew parallels between resources available in Japan and Andhra Pradesh, emphasising that Andhra’s Araku coffee has global potential and Rishikonda Beach could become a luxury tourism hub. Marine biotech, skincare, and pharma sectors have tremendous opportunities. “Why should Japan dominate these industries when Andhra Pradesh has the same resources?” he said.

Regarding how TiE can help startups in AP, Murali explained that through initiatives like TiE Angels, TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE), TiE Women, and TiE U, the organisation supports startups at various stages, from university-level ventures to scaling businesses.