Union Minister Pemmasani calls for collective efforts to turn Guntur into Smart City

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing public issues at the grassroots level while implementing extensive urban development plans.

Speaking at a meeting with voluntary organisations at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Sunday, the union minister emphasised that collective suggestions and active participation are key to transforming Guntur into a Smart City. He called on voluntary and corporate organisations to adopt parks, government schools, and student hostels within the city, contributing to their development.

Dr Pemmasani further announced that the Centre has approved the construction of three flyovers in the city, with work set to begin within this financial year.

Additionally, plans are underway for the Shyamala Nagar railway overbridge project in the next financial year. The union minister also revealed that the Guntur Government General Hospital, the largest in Andhra Pradesh, will be upgraded to meet the standards of corporate hospitals.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration, Dr Pemmasani urged voluntary organisations such as the Indian Red Cross Society, Rotary Club, and Lions Club to play a crucial role in the city’s development.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Secretary P Ramachandra Raju and Red Cross Society District Chairman Dr Ravi Vadlamani, GGH Superintendent Dr Ramana Yasaswi, Sahithi Samakhya Convener SVS Lakshminarayana, Master Minds Educational Institutions Head Mattupalli Mohan, nephrologist Dr Avula Srinivas, Guntur Senior Citizens Forum President Nuthalapati Tirupatayya, and others were present.