Vidadala-Prathipati tussle leads to political tension in Palnadu district

GUNTUR: The war of words between former YSRCP minister Vidadala Rajini and senior TDP leader Prathipati Pulla Rao seems to have escalated political tensions in Palnadu district.

The controversy began after a case was filed against Rajini by Chilakaluripet Town police under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The case stems from a petition filed by Pilli Koteswara Rao, who alleged that he was harassed during the previous YSRCP regime when he highlighted the alleged illegal activities of Rajini, through social media posts. After reviewing his petition, the High Court directed the Palnadu district Superintendent of Police to take appropriate action, leading to the registration of a case against Rajini. Reacting to the registration of case, Rajini accused Chilakaluripet TDP MLA Pulla Rao of influencing the police to register a false case against her. She also claimed that her family members were falsely implicated under political pressure. Rajini warned that she would not remain silent on the issue, and vowed to respond in due course.

She further slammed the TDP-led NDA government, alleging that instead of focusing on governance and serving the people, it was indulging in political vendetta.

In a rebuttal, Pulla Rao lashed out at Rajini, accusing her of committing several atrocities and harassing opposition leaders with fake cases during the YSRCP regime.

He questioned why she was not present in Chilakaluripet for the past seven months, and why she started showing sudden interest in the constituency now. He further alleged that Rajini betrayed the people of Chilakaluripet, who elected her in the 2019 elections, as she contested from Guntur in the 2024 polls.

Additionally, Pulla Rao accused Rajini of being involved in illegal encroachment of over 400 acres at Yakkalavaripalem. He vowed to expose all the corrupt deeds of Rajini in Chilakaluripet during her tenure as a former MLA and an ex-minister. With charges and counter-charges flying between the two leaders, the political atmosphere in Palnadu district has heated up.