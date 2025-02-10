Vijayawada MP Kesineni sends 33 youths to self-employment training at NIRDPR in Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Viksit Panchayat Karmayogi initiative, 100 youngsters have been selected for self-employment training at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). Initiated by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni), 33 youths from A Kondur, G Kondur, Jaggayyapet Rural, and Veerulapadu mandals departed on Sunday for a week-long training camp at NIRDPR in Hyderabad from February 10 to 16.

According to the MP, the initiative, in collaboration with NIRDPR, aims to transform 294 villages in his Lok Sabha constituency into model villages, aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of fostering entrepreneurship in every household. The key focus areas include employment generation, women empowerment, rural education, healthcare, agriculture, environmental conservation, digital governance, and self-employment opportunities.

The MP has allocated Rs 15 lakh for training expenses and is also providing a Rs 10,000 monthly stipend through the Kesineni Foundation. Upon completion, the trained youth will contribute to village development by identifying and addressing key needs.

Additionally, 64 self-help group leaders have been sent to NIRDPR for exposure to 70 self-employment sectors. The MP plans to establish clusters in each mandal to ensure comprehensive rural development, leveraging central government schemes and NIRDPR support.

NIRDPR representatives, Programme Coordinators Songa Sanjay Varma and GV Narasimha Rao, Corporator Chennupati Usharani, and several district leaders were present at the event.