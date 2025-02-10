Vissakoderu village in West Godavari dist overcomes decade-old water problem

VIJAYAWADA: One man’s strong determination to put an end to the long-pending problem, and the support from the Panchayat Raj Department officials have changed the fate of Vissakoderu village in West Godavari district, and it has become a role model for others now.

The hardship of more than 2,500 families in the village to get potable drinking water is now a thing of the past, thanks to the efforts of Bolla Srinivas, Sarpanch of Vissakoderu.

Located 9 km away from the mandal headquarters Palakoderu, and 5 km from Bhimavaram, the village had been struggling to provide potable drinking water to the people for the past two decades.

Soon after the TDP-led NDA government was formed, and with the funds allocated under 15th Finance Commission, the village solved its drinking water problem on its own.

The success story of Vissakoderu Sarpanch Srinivas has gained the attention of Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan.

Through the official Deputy CM’s X handle, Pawan Kalyan lauded the efforts of villagers and appreciated them for emerging as a role model for other villages by displaying true spirit of self governance.

The man behind the achievement is Srinivas, who gave priority to spend the 15th Finance Commission grant of Rs 10 lakh only on works related to supply of drinking water to villagers.