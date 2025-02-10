We asked Centre to keep KK Line in Visakhapatnam railway division, says Daggubati Purandeswari

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari said the party had already requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to keep the Kothavalasa–Kirandul (KK) Line within Visakhapatnam Railway Division.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP office in Vizag on Sunday, where several leaders joined the party, Purandeswari highlighted the BJP’s recent electoral successes in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi Assembly elections. She noted that an increasing number of people are eager to serve the public through the party, and the BJP would continue to encourage them.

Purandeswari alleged that the previous YSRCP government had created financial turmoil in the State. She asserted that with the NDA-led double-engine government at both the Centre and in the State, development is progressing efficiently.

She pointed out that the Union Budget had allocated Rs 12,500 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation Project to expedite its completion. “Additionally, Rs 950 crore was sanctioned for constructing a new diaphragm wall,” she said. Asian Development Bank had approved a loan of Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of Amaravati, with an additional Rs 10,000 crore facilitated later, she said.

Commenting on the Union Budget, she said substantial funds had been allocated for agriculture, women’s empowerment, and small and medium enterprises.

Regarding Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), she mentioned that Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy had announced a Rs 11,440 crore financial package to revive the plant. Work on the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone is progressing at a rapid pace, she added.