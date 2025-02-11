Day after allegations against Kiran Royal, woman held for online fraud

TIRUPATI: A day after levelling allegations against the Jana Sena Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal of cheating, Lakshmi was arrested by Jaipur police in a case of online fraud in Tirupati on Monday.
Jaipur police said she is the main accused in a major online cheating case and was taken into custody after she addressed a press conference to highlight the deception of the Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal. She had been evading police since a case was registered against her by the Chittorgarh police station in Rajasthan in 2021.
The media exposure she gained following the allegations against the Jana Sena leader alerted the police, leading to her arrest at the Press Club. She was taken to the SV University Police Station, where the case details were submitted, and her arrest was formally recorded. The woman, who claims to be a victim of JSP Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal, accused him of financial fraud and emotional betrayal.
She submitted a complaint to Harshavardhan Raju, Tirupati SP, before addressing the press conference at the Press Club. She alleged that Kiran Royal exploited her trust and financial resources, using her money until he no longer needed her. She also claimed that he took a blank cheque from her when she requested financial assistance for her child’s surgery and later filed a bounced cheque case against her.
Revealing the details, Lakshmi claimed that Kiran Royal is falsely accusing her of being a “Kiladi Lady” while she was the one deceived. “He promised to return my money after the elections, but I was naive and fell into his trap,” she said. She also revealed an audio recording in which Kiran allegedly told another woman that he would “let go of Lakshmi” if he was paid money.
She further stated that Kiran Royal misused his political connections, threatening her by claiming that he had the support of Pawan and Nadendla Manohar. “If he proves his innocence, I will withdraw my claims,” she asserted. She warned that if she releases the evidence she possesses, Pawan Kalyan would immediately suspend Kiran Royal from JSP.