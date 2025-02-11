Day after allegations against Kiran Royal, woman held for online fraud

TIRUPATI: A day after levelling allegations against the Jana Sena Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal of cheating, Lakshmi was arrested by Jaipur police in a case of online fraud in Tirupati on Monday.

Jaipur police said she is the main accused in a major online cheating case and was taken into custody after she addressed a press conference to highlight the deception of the Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal. She had been evading police since a case was registered against her by the Chittorgarh police station in Rajasthan in 2021.

The media exposure she gained following the allegations against the Jana Sena leader alerted the police, leading to her arrest at the Press Club. She was taken to the SV University Police Station, where the case details were submitted, and her arrest was formally recorded. The woman, who claims to be a victim of JSP Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal, accused him of financial fraud and emotional betrayal.