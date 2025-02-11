Guntur chilli farmers in distress as prices plummet

GUNTUR: Chilli farmers in Guntur are grappling with severe financial distress as the prices of various mirchi varieties have plummeted over the past few weeks. Declining international demand, coupled with the poor quality of chilli has led to a slowdown in trade, leaving farmers disappointed and struggling to recover their investments.

Farmers from regions such as Kurnool, Nandyal, Dachepalli, Sattenapalli, and even neighbouring Telangana, who travelled to Guntur with hopes of earning high profits, are now burdened with losses.

The Guntur Mirchi Yard, the largest chilli market in Asia, exports over 1.5 lakh mirchi tikkis (40 kg bags) to more than 20 countries annually, generating a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 100 crore in revenue for the State government. However, prices for all chilli varieties have dropped by Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per bag in recent weeks, marking their lowest levels in a year.

Sudheer, a merchant at the Mirchi Yard, explained that international trade has slowed significantly, particularly from key markets like China, Bangladesh, and Nepal. “The usual export destinations, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, have also reduced their orders, affecting overall demand,” he said.