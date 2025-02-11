Need support in probe on anomalies: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Announcing that an investigation into the alleged irregularities under the previous YSRCP regime has been launched, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sought the cooperation of bankers in the inquiry.

Addressing bankers during the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu emphasised that the cooperation of bankers is crucial and stressed that the TDP-led NDA government is making every effort to restore all the systems “which were destroyed by the YSRCP regime” and bring them back on track.

Highlighting that the State government is conducting investigations into the alleged large-scale irregularities across various departments under the previous regime, the Chief Minister explained that the cooperation of banks is necessary, as specific details will be required as part of the probe.