PRP transformed into Jana Sena, says actor Chiranjeevi

VIJAYAWADA: Film actor Chiranjeevi stirred the political waters in Hyderabad while promoting Vishwak Sen’s movie Laila, remarking that his former party, the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), had transformed into the Jana Sena Party (JSP). Speaking amidst cheers from his fans, Chiranjeevi raised the slogan ‘Jai Jana Sena,’ implying a clear connection between PRP and JSP.

His statement was well received by Jana Sena supporters, but quickly fuelled speculation from critics and trolls, suggesting that JSP could follow PRP’s path and merge with another political party, much like its predecessor did with the Congress.

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu responded to Chiranjeevi’s remarks, suggesting that the transformation of PRP into JSP could signal a future merger. Rambabu remarked that the relationship between the two parties indicated a potential shift similar to what happened in the past.

However, JSP leaders strongly rejected these claims, labelling them as baseless rumours. Bolisetty Satyanarayana (Satya), General Secretary of Jana Sena, dismissed Rambabu’s comments, calling him ‘a slave to Jagan’ and accusing him of spreading nonsense. Satya affirmed that Chiranjeevi’s statement was factual, stating that JSP is an extension of PRP.

He stressed that Pawan Kalyan had played a crucial role in the formation of PRP, with plans dating back to 2003 for the 2009 elections. He cited that PRP’s downfall was caused by weak poll management, lack of media support and infiltration. Satya went on to explain that Pawan Kalyan was sidelined within PRP due to his emotional speeches, which contributed to the party’s decline and eventual merger.

When JSP was founded, a meeting was held in Visakhapatnam where party leaders officially declared JSP as PRP’s continuation.

Satya dismissed speculation about a JSP merger, asserting that Pawan Kalyan would never dissolve the party, calling it the ‘people’s army.’ He stressed that while Pawan Kalyan remains its founder, JSP will continue as an enduring political force.

He also defended Chiranjeevi’s decision to merge PRP with Congress, claiming it was a strategic move for securing his associates’ futures. Despite social media rumours, Jana Sena Party remains focused on its independent identity and political goals.