Public urged not to eat chicken as bird flu confirmed in East Godavari district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : A bird flu alert has been issued in East Godavari district after lab reports of several dead chickens at a poultry farm in Peravali mandal confirmed the presence of the avian influenza virus.Following the unusual deaths of chickens at a poultry farm in Kanuru village, Peravali mandal, Animal Husbandry authorities sent blood and stool samples of the dead chickens to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) and labs in Pune for testing.

The report confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus among the poultry. Steps have been taken to cull chickens within a one-kilometre radius of Kanuru village.

District Collector P Prasanthi convened an emergency meeting on Monday with officials from the Animal Husbandry, Forest, Police, Revenue, and other departments to discuss a comprehensive plan to manage the virus, which has been affecting poultry birds in the Godavari belt for the past few days. A one-kilometre radius around Kanuru village has been declared a red zone.

She directed the police to impose Section 144 within a one-kilometre radius of the village. All poultry birds within this area will be culled and buried to contain the infection. So far, 75 per cent of the dead birds have either been burned or buried. The Police, Transport, and Revenue departments have been asked to submit a report on the transportation of chickens to other areas over the past week.

All roads leading to Kanuru village, located 35 km from Rajamahendravaram, 15 km from Nidadavolu, and Tanuku town, have been closed. Animal husbandry teams will also cull backyard poultry within the one-kilometre zone. Authorities have declared a 10-kilometre radius around the infected site as a surveillance zone and will conduct regular checks.