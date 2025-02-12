After 15-year wait, APPSC candidate gets job following HC’s verdict

VIJAYAWADA: After a wait of over 15 years, K Suresh Kumar received justice when the High Court ruled in his favour on Monday regarding his appointment to government service.

The court found fault with the State government and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for disregarding the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal’s (APAT) directive to appoint Suresh Kumar.

A division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Ravinath Tilahari and Justice Mandava Kiranmayee, directed the government to appoint Suresh Kumar as Assistant Conservator of Forest under the BC-D category for a vacant post or, if necessary, under the general category. If no vacancies were available, the court instructed the creation of a supernumerary post to accommodate him.

The court also expressed serious concern over the government and APPSC’s disregard for the APAT verdict, which caused severe hardship for the petitioner. As a penalty, the court ordered the government and APPSC to deposit Rs 1 lakh with the High Court Registrar General. Of the Rs 2 lakh total penalty, Rs 1 lakh would be given to Suresh Kumar, and the remaining Rs 1 lakh would go to the AP High Court Legal Services Committee.

In its ruling, the HC stressed that a qualified and meritorious candidate should not be denied selection or appointment, especially due to the negligence of the government or the PSC. It acknowledged that Suresh Kumar, despite having better merit than others, suffered due to their actions.

In 2007, the APPSC issued a notification to fill 10 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts, with six in the general category and four in the OC women’s category. Suresh Kumar, from Lakshmikota village in Prakasam district, scored 409 out of 660 marks and was eligible for the post. He was not included in the merit list, as he was ranked 9th for the general category.

Suresh Kumar approached the APAT in 2010, contesting the denial of his job despite his eligibility. In 2012, the tribunal ruled in his favour, however, the APPSC challenged its verdict in the High Court later.