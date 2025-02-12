Andhra Pradesh signs four MoUs with aerospace, defence companies for Rs 2,458 crore investments

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with four leading aerospace and defence companies at Aero India 2025, marking a significant step towards strengthening the State’s industrial ecosystem.

The MoUs for a total investment of Rs 2,458.84 crore, are expected to generate more than 8,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The companies entered into the strategic partnership with AP, include Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in maritime defence and unmanned surface vehicle technologies; HFCL, a key player in defence manufacturing; Media Matrix Worldwide Limited, and a company specialised in space technology components. The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath, and Secretary (Industries, Commerce and Food Processing) N Yuvraj.

These MoUs reinforce Andhra Pradesh’s aim to become premier destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing in India.

With its investor-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location, Andhra Pradesh continues to attract global and domestic industry leaders.

These collaborations will further drive technological advancements, foster innovation, and create a robust industrial base, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key player in the Indian aerospace and defence sector.