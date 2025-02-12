Andhra Pradesh’s Manogna tops JEE Mains 2025 in female category

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh student Sai Manogna Guthikonda has made history as the only female candidate to secure a perfect 100 percentile (NTA Score 100) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1. Manogna, whose hall ticket number is 250310564942, topped the female category and achieved an impressive 12th rank in the general category nationwide.

Out of 14 students who earned a 100 percentile NTA score, Manogna is the sole female among them.

A resident of Guntur city, Manogna is a student at Bhashyam IIT-JEE Academy. Speaking to TNIE, she expressed both joy and surprise at the achievement. “After writing the exam, I expected a score above 270 marks but never imagined getting 100 percentile. The total credit goes to my parents and teachers, who guided me every step of the way,” she said.

Manogna, a topper since her school days, adhered to a rigorous study schedule, dedicating 12-14 hours daily to her studies. Her father, Kishore Chowdary, an Associate Professor at RVR&JC Engineering College, inspired her passion for engineering. Her mother, Guthikonda Padmaja, an administrative officer at a local hospital, also played a vital role in her success.

Currently, Manogna is focused on preparing for JEE Advanced, with aspirations to secure admission to one of the top five IITs in the country. She plans to pursue a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).

In another notable accomplishment, Kotipalli Sai Yaswanth Satwik (hall ticket number 250310154073) from Andhra Pradesh, secured the top rank in the General EWS category with a 99.9968125 percentile.