Bapatla police warn hotels, resorts against illegal activities during inspection

GUNTUR: Bapatla district Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi, IPS, has warned the management of resorts, lodges, hotels, and roadside eateries that illegal and anti-social activities will not be tolerated.

Acting on his directives, district police officials conducted inspections at various establishments, reviewed records, and provided guidelines to owners. The SP stated that these inspections aim to curb crime and ensure public safety. Police examined records, gathered details about guests, and verified whether any individuals with past criminal records were present. Tushar instructed the management to verify guest identities, maintain records of their stay, and report any individual unwilling to disclose their details to the police.

He emphasised the importance of installing CCTV cameras for monitoring guests. The SP warned that establishments providing shelter to individuals involved in illegal activities would face legal consequences. He urged business owners and the public to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities by contacting local police stations.