Chicks-laden vehicles stopped at Andhra-Telangana border as bird flu spreads

KURNOOL: With the spread of bird flu, unregulated transportation of chicks through Kurnool district from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has become a significant health concern, prompting authorities to maintain strict vigilance at the State borders.

On Tuesday, two vehicles carrying 30,000 chicks from Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur to Telangana’s Kamareddy district were stopped and turned back at Pullur Toll Plaza near Kurnool. Dr K Sankaraiah, Telangana Animal Husbandry Officer for Alampur Mandal, stationed at the AP-Telangana border, confirmed that seven vehicles were intercepted, and sent back in the past 24 hours.

The prolonged transportation of birds beyond 60 hours has raised fears of potential virus spread. It was feared that some of these chicks might have been sold off in Kurnool. Local people expressed concern over the entry of these vehicles into Andhra Pradesh, questioning the enforcement of State regulations.

AP Animal Husbandry Director Dr Damodar Naidu told TNIE that efforts are being made to prevent the spread bird flu. The district officials have been instructed to strictly enforce transportation guidelines for poultry, he said. Locals also demanded strict enforcement of norms to protect both public health and poultry industry.