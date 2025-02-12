CPM leader P Madhu urges CM Chandrababu Naidu to address Polavaram R&R issues

VIJAYAWADA: CPM senior leader P Madhu has shot off a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to address the ongoing hardships faced by families displaced by the Polavaram Project in the rehabilitation colonies of Bojjarayagudem in Kunavaram mandal.

Madhu highlighted the lack of proper rehabilitation and resettlement for these displaced families, urging the Chief Minister to make it a top priority. According to Madhu, the colony set up in 2016 was flooded, prompting the relocation of residents to another village, Rayannapeta. However, in 2022, this new colony was also flooded.

Madhu also raised concerns about the cutoff date for the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package, which was set as December 16, 2016. He noted that requests to include families displaced just after this date had been ignored. As the package has yet to be implemented, the Left leader called for its revision in line with current market rates.

Madhu urged the government to reconsider the eligibility cutoff, as nine years have passed since the package was first announced without implementation.