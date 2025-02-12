Government has no intention of amending 1/70 Act, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

SRIKAKULAM: Comments made by Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu regarding the 1/70 Act have sparked strong reactions from the tribal community in North Andhra and other parts of the State.

In response to the protests, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to X to highlight the initiatives taken by the TDP government to improve the lives of tribals, including promoting agency products. He pointed out that GO MS No-3 was implemented by the TDP government in undivided Andhra Pradesh and criticised the previous YSRCP government for creating legal obstacles to its full implementation. The CM reiterated that the government had no intention of amending the 1/70 Act, which he said was crucial for protecting the assets of tribes in the agency area, and urged the tribal community not to believe in rumours surrounding the Act.

Earlier in the day, tribal organisations have called for a two-day bandh, starting Tuesday, to protest the Speaker’s remarks. The CPM, New Democracy, and All India Rythu Kooli Sangham (AIKS) expressed solidarity with the protest and participated on the first day. The groups also demanded that the State government file a case against the Speaker for his “irresponsible” comments.

Leaders of Adivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) lodged a complaint with the Jaddangi police in Rajavommangi, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Meanwhile, in Parvathipuram Manyam district, tribal union leaders organised a bike rally in Parvathipuram town.