Guntur GGH doctors give new lease of life to two

GUNTUR: Doctors at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) successfully conducted a rare medical procedure, saving the lives of two women suffering from severe coronary artery blockages.

According to hospital officials, Kumari from Krishna district and Prabhavathi from Guntur district were admitted with intense chest pain. The cardiology department diagnosed them with severe calcium buildup in their coronary arteries, causing life-threatening blockages.

Acting promptly, the medical team performed an Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)-assisted procedure to break down the calcium deposits, clear the arteries, and restore normal blood flow. This advanced technique, typically costing Rs 3.5 lakh in private hospitals, was provided free of charge under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme at GGH.

GGH Superintendent Dr SSV Ramana commended the efforts of Cardiology Department Head Dr Nathani Srikanth, along with Dr Rajendra, Dr Buchi Babu, Dr Shiva Shankar, and the nursing staff, for successfully executing the procedure and making advanced medical care accessible to patients.

Dr Srikanth highlighted that this was the first time such a complex procedure had been performed at Guntur GGH.

Kumari and Prabhavathi expressed their gratitude to the cardiology team.