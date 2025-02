VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday set the stage for transformative governance at the Ministers and Secretaries Conference, emphasising the need for efficient leadership, strategic planning, and innovative governance to drive Andhra Pradesh towards its ambitious growth targets for 2047.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Minister said he is facing several challenges because of the total devastation caused by the previous YSRCP regime.

Naidu acknowledged the historic mandate that brought him back to power eight months ago. He mentioned that the people decisively rejected the YSRCP government, and placed high hopes in the current dispensation.

During the previous regime, industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh had completely stagnated. Since the TDP-led coalition government took charge, efforts have been made to achieve better results through the Speed of Doing Business reforms, he said.

The State has set a GSDP growth target of over 16% for the fiscal 2025-26 with major sectors playing a crucial role in achieving it. Agriculture and allied sectors are projected to develop from Rs 5,19,485 crore to Rs 6,02,728 crore, reflecting 16.02% growth rate.

The industrial sector is expected to expand from Rs 3,41,331 crore to Rs 3,99,358 crore, achieving 17% growth rate. Meanwhile, the services sector is set to expand from Rs 6,11,390 crore to Rs 7,10,714 crore, registering 16.25% growth, he said.

Late coming ministers & officials draw CM’s ire

Addressing the State’s challenges, Naidu highlighted the deteriorated morale of officials, defunct departments, and derailed projects. He revealed that nearly 90 Centrally sponsored schemes had become non-functional due to mismanagement, and fund diversions. Now, the NDA government is prioritising the optimal implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes. He called upon the officials to rededicate themselves to the mission of building a prosperous AP.