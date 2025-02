TIRUPATI: In the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, the Supreme Court-formed CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched a manhunt to nab Sabbi Kalimulla Khan, former CEO of Vaishnavi Dairy, Srikalahasti, who reportedly played a key role in sending the rejected ghee tankers back to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in June 2024.

Khan reportedly fled his hometown Srikalahasti when the SIT was formed to investigate the ghee adulteration case.

In a significant development, the SIT has started questioning one Srinivas, a commission agent from Chennai, who acted as a mediator between the TTD marketing department and AR Dairy management, in connection with the ghee adulteration case. The four accused in the case were sent to judicial remand two days ago.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court advocate Harshana Sukhdev reached Tirupati on Tuesday to argue on behalf of Accused 3, 4 and 5 against the SIT custody petition in the Second Additional District Magistrate Court.

Notices were already served on the accused as per the court’s direction regarding the custody petition filed by SIT on Monday evening.

Moreover, a bail petition was filed by A2, AR Dairy MD Raju Rajashekaran in the court on Tuesday.

Cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 274, 275, 316(5), 318(3), 299, 336, 61(2), and 340(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.