Swadesh Darshan: Centre to fast-track approval of DPRs

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured that the Detailed Project Proposals of Nagarjuna Sagar, Ahobilam, and Suryalanka under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme will be processed within 10 days. During a video conference held on Tuesday, the union minister responded positively to Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh’s request for speedy approval of DPRs.

The minister, along with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director K Amrapali, discussed key projects awaiting the Centre’s approval under central schemes. Expressing his gratitude, Minister Durgesh acknowledged the Centre’s continued support for the development of tourism in Andhra Pradesh and highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure.

He noted that 60% of the Simhachalam temple development in the Visakhapatnam district was completed. Despite temporary delays due to the model code of conduct (MCC), the tourism minister assured that projects such as Borra Caves-Lambasingi and Gandikota Fort would continue as planned. He also outlined plans to modernise Pushkar Ghat and Havelock Bridge as part of the Akhanda Godavari project. Under the PRASAD scheme, Rs 54.04 crore was sanctioned for Simhachalam temple, of which Rs 13.69 crore has been utilised.

Durgesh requested prompt release of the remaining funds to complete the project within five months. He urged swift approval of proposals for Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple among others.