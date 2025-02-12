Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan takes sortie in HAL’s ‘Yashas’

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu experienced the thrill of flying in a jet aircraft at Aero India 2025 on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, he shared, “Had the incredible opportunity to do a sortie on the HJT-36 ‘Yashas’, a remarkable jet aircraft proudly made in India by HAL. This indigenous marvel is a testament to India’s growing prowess in aerospace and defence manufacturing. Thrilled to witness Prime Minister shri @narendramodi Ji’s AatmanirbharBharat vision soaring to new heights with state-of-the-art avionics.”

Hailing PM Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, he noted that the fighter plane HJT-36 “Yashas”, was made with indigenous technology completely by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). “I am happy to share this memorable moment with the people of India and be part of it,” he added.