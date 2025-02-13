All AP districts put on high alert to curb spread of Avian Influenza

VIJAYAWADA: The bird flu outbreak has killed more than 11,000 chickens at Anumollanka village in NTR district, prompting the State authorities to issue a high alert across all districts.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has already led to the death of thousands of chickens, with neighbouring Telangana banning poultry imports from Andhra Pradesh. Officials are enforcing strict containment measures, including culling infected birds, inspecting vehicles at checkpoints, and urging poultry farmers to report unusual chicken deaths.

Animal Husbandry officials have set up monitoring teams at border check posts, such as Garikapadu, to prevent the transportation of potentially infected chickens and eggs.

Special teams comprising police and veterinary officials are conducting inspections to curb the spread of virus. Authorities have also mandated the immediate disposal of infected poultry birds and eggs in affected areas. According to Animal Husbandry Director Dr Damodar Naidu, approximately 15,000 chicks have been culled so far. “We have formed special teams to identify and contain the virus. Strict biosecurity measures are being enforced to protect the poultry population,” he said. Poultry farm owners have been directed to follow sanitisation protocols using potassium permanganate, potassium hypochlorite, and sodium hydroxide to prevent further spread.