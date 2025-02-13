All AP districts put on high alert to curb spread of Avian Influenza

VIJAYAWADA: The bird flu outbreak has killed more than 11,000 chickens at Anumollanka village in NTR district, prompting the State authorities to issue a high alert across all districts.
The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has already led to the death of thousands of chickens, with neighbouring Telangana banning poultry imports from Andhra Pradesh. Officials are enforcing strict containment measures, including culling infected birds, inspecting vehicles at checkpoints, and urging poultry farmers to report unusual chicken deaths.
Animal Husbandry officials have set up monitoring teams at border check posts, such as Garikapadu, to prevent the transportation of potentially infected chickens and eggs.
Special teams comprising police and veterinary officials are conducting inspections to curb the spread of virus. Authorities have also mandated the immediate disposal of infected poultry birds and eggs in affected areas. According to Animal Husbandry Director Dr Damodar Naidu, approximately 15,000 chicks have been culled so far. “We have formed special teams to identify and contain the virus. Strict biosecurity measures are being enforced to protect the poultry population,” he said. Poultry farm owners have been directed to follow sanitisation protocols using potassium permanganate, potassium hypochlorite, and sodium hydroxide to prevent further spread.
Officials have issued a high alert in villages classified as red zones. A total of 721 rapid response teams have been deployed to monitor and prevent the virus spread. Special attention is being given to Krishna and Godavari districts, which house a high number of poultry farms and aqua ponds.
A similar situation has emerged in Srikakulam district, where Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu instructed officials to raise public awareness and take urgent preventive measures.
The outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in poultry farms at Velpur in West Godavari, and at Kanuru in East Godavari, after samples tested at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal detected virus.
Containment measures include establishing red zones within 1 km radius of affected farms, where all poultry birds, eggs, and feed are being destroyed as per guidelines. The government has set up 40 check posts along the borders of Telangana and Tamil Nadu to prevent the spread of bird flu.
The outbreak has had a significant economic impact, particularly on hoteliers and meat vendors, as fear of infection has drastically reduced chicken sales. Consequently, mutton prices have surged, reaching Rs 950 to Rs 1,000 per kg. “Demand for mutton has increased over the last two days as people avoid chicken due to the virus scare,” said Karimullah, a meat shop owner in Rajahmundry.
Authorities continue to urge poultry farmers and public to remain vigilant and report any unusual poultry deaths to veterinary hospitals immediately.