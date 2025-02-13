Andhra police arrests former YSRCP MLA Vamsi Mohan in Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: Former Gannavaram MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan was arrested by NTR district police in the early hours of Thursday in Hyderabad. He is being brought to Vijayawada, where he will undergo medical tests before being presented in court.

According to sources, Vamsi's arrest is linked to a complaint filed by the family of Satyavardhan, the complainant in the Gannavaram TDP office attack case. The complaint, registered at Patamata police station, alleges that Vamsi abducted Satyavardhan and forced him to submit an affidavit in court stating that he was withdrawing his complaint.

Based on this complaint, Patamata police registered a case under Crime No. 86/2025, invoking the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 140(1): Kidnapping or abducting a person with the intent to murder.

Section 308: Extortion through threats, fear, or intimidation to obtain money, property, or valuables.

Section 351(3): Criminal intimidation involving threats of death, grievous harm, or destruction of property.

Section 3(5): Joint criminal liability for individuals acting with a common intention.