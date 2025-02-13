Andhra Pradesh on high alert after first GBS death

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has been placed on high alert following the death of a 10-year-old boy from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in Srikakulam district.

The deceased, Vatada Yuvatha from Kapu Godayavalasa village in Santhabommali mandal, on Monday declared brain dead.

Yuvatha initially suffered throat pain and fever, prompting his parents, Chiranjeevi and Roja, to seek treatment at private hospitals in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam.

Despite medical intervention, his condition worsened. A private hospital in Visakhapatnam diagnosed him with GBS, and he was later shifted to James Hospital in Ragolu, where he passed away.

Following the incident, district authorities intensified health surveillance in Kapu Godayavalasa, launching a door-to-door survey.

GBS, a rare immune-mediated disorder affecting the nervous system, is typically seen in individuals aged 20 to 40.

The boy’s death has raised concerns among health officials due to the rarity of such cases in children. Doctors have emphasised that early detection remains a challenge, as the disease progresses rapidly and can cause severe complications.

The State administration has directed district health officials to stay vigilant and raise public awareness. Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar assured that while a case has been reported, GBS is neither an epidemic nor contagious.

He noted that one or two cases appear monthly in the district but are usually treated and discharged. Authorities are investigating the root cause of Yuvatha’s condition.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has instructed officials across districts to implement preventive measures and educate the public on GBS symptoms. “With the first reported case in the State, vigilance is crucial,” he said.

In a humanitarian gesture, Yuvatha’s parents donated his organs after he was declared brain dead. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences on social media, calling the boy’s death tragic and commending his parents’ strength. He assured them of the government’s full support.