AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan visits Agastya temple; says pilgrimage has no political link

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who embarked on a tour of South Indian temples, reached Kerala on Wednesday morning. He landed at Kochi airport, and proceeded directly to Sri Agastya Maharshi temple at Chottanikkara, Thrippunithura, Ernakulam. He was accompanied by his son Akira Nandan and TTD Trust Board Member Anand Sai. Pawan Kalyan was warmly welcomed by Yogidas, president of the Agastya Temple Trust Board.

Following Kerala traditions, temple scholars welcomed him with Poornakumbha. After which, he performed Pradakshina and participated in special pujas.

During his visit, Pawan Kalyan expressed keen interest in the temple’s structure and architecture. He also visited sub-temples dedicated to other great sages within the temple complex.

Later, ashram doctors Vishnu Yogi and Mani Yogi explained to him about Ayurvedic herbs and their significance in traditional healing. Pawan Kalyan enquired about the efficacy of these herbs in treating various ailments, including his back pain and spondylitis.

The ashram, which serves over 200 patients daily, houses a 100-bed hospital with 12 doctors, and staff specialising in Ayurveda and Marma therapy. Pawan Kalyan also explored the martial art of Kalaripayattu, and studied maps illustrating Linga Shakti and Sri Shakti. He paid respects to Akhand Jyoti near the temple’s Shivalinga, and visited the ashram’s Gosala.

Addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the recent Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration, asserting that such incidents should not occur again.

He welcomed the arrests made by the Special Investigation Team probing the ghee adulteration, and called for stricter measures in the preparation of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Prasadam.

On his temple visits, he said, “This is purely personal and has no political connection. I am visiting temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu despite my health issues.” He also urged the Centre to come up with a policy to curb smuggling of red sanders. Pawan Kalyan visited Sri Parasurama Swamy temple at Thiruvallam, one of the oldest temples in Kerala, on Wednesday evening. Travancore Temple Trust Board authorities welcomed him with temple honours.