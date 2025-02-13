CBI SIT probe into AP's Bhole Baba Dairy case stalls as accused file counter to custody plea

TIRUPATI: The CBI-led Joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Bhole Baba Dairy case has stalled at the dairy’s endpoint, although one SIT team continues to investigate the ghee production and supply details in Uttarakhand, where the dairy was located.

Four accused filed a counter against the CBI SIT’s custody petition in the Tirupati II Additional District Magistrate Court on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Public Prosecutor Jayashekar confirmed that the accused had filed their counters, and the court has scheduled arguments for Thursday.

SIT officials discovered that the Bhole Baba Dairy had been shut down and began gathering information about its closure, production details, and capacity from A3 Pomil Jain, a proxy of the factory owner.

Sources indicated that the dairy had been non-functional for several months, and key details were allegedly hidden from the SIT after the case turned political.

In an attempt to gather more information, the SIT filed a petition in the Tirupati II Additional First Class Judicial Magistrate Court seeking a 10-day custody of the accused.

The accused reportedly did not cooperate during judicial remand and refused to provide key information.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court advocate Hashana Sukhdev met the accused in jail to discuss case proceedings, after which they filed their counters late on Wednesday evening.