Eluru police recover 638 mobiles worth Rs 76.5 lakh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eluru District Police has recovered as many as 638 stolen or lost mobile phones worth Rs 76.56 lakh in the last three months.

They handed over the mobiles to their owners on Wednesday.

Under the supervision of Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) K Prathap Siva Kishore, various wings of the district police department collaborated for the recovery of lost or stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) Portal.

Speaking to mediapersons, the SP revealed that the district police have recovered a whopping 2,398 mobile phones worth Rs 4.06 crore so far over the past one year in 14 phases.

SP Siva Kishore urged the public to report lost or stolen mobiles at either the nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal online. The CEIR portal helps prevent misuse of stolen or lost mobiles and also enables their swift recovery, the SP explained.

The mobiles were retrieved from various districts across the State, including Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and Vizianagaram, and other states such as Telangana, Kerala, Maharastra and Tamilnadu.