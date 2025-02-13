Invest in AP, AP IT Minister Lokesh urges Sify Tech

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has invited Sify Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Raju Vegesna to invest in the State, and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Vegesna called on Lokesh at the latter’s Undavalli residence on Wednesday, and discussed the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Vegesna informed that Sify Technologies is extending data services to several companies and banks located in various cities in India as well as in North America, the UK and Singapore. Explaining the expansion plans of Sify Technologies, Vegesna enquired Lokesh about the opportunities for investments in AP. The duo also discussed the Mega Data Centre and Cable Landing Station to be set up at Visakhapatnam.

Explaining the investment opportunities in the State, Lokesh highlighted the new IT Policy and the services being provided by the government as part of Speed of Doing Business. With Vegesna expressing interest to invest in AP, Lokesh urged the representatives of the company to prepare further plans after discussions with the AP Economic Development Board.

IT Minister meets HCCB CEO

The Information Technology Minister had a meeting with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez Trovato and his team on Wednesday.

“HCCB’s continued investment in Andhra Pradesh is a testament to the State’s pro-business environment and its potential as a thriving industrial hub. We welcome their commitment to growth, employment generation, and community development, and will continue to support businesses that contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s economic progress,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.