Kurnool steps up bird flu prevention with five interstate check posts

KURNOOL: As part of measures to curb the spread of bird flu, the district administration has set up five check posts, including four between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and one between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to check the unregulated transportation of poultry birds from the neighbouring States.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Srinivasulu said special staff along with police were deployed to monitor the transportation of chicks round-the-clock through Kurnool district. The check posts were set up at Madhavaram, Peddaharivanam, Bapuram and Chinthakunta adjacent to Karnataka, and at Panchalingala near Pullur Toll Plaza adjacent to Telangana.

He assured the people that strict measures are in place to prevent the spread of avian influenza. “We have stepped up surveillance to monitor the transportation of poultry birds between the States, and all officials concerned have been instructed to enforce the preventive measures strictly. Poultry farmers and traders should strictly follow all the preventive measures to curb the spread of bird flu,” he said.