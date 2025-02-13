My vision is healthy, wealthy society: CM Naidu

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his government’s commitment to public health and welfare, emphasising ‘Healthy, Wealthy, Happy’ Society under Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

Speaking at the inauguration of KIMS Sikhara Hospital in Guntur on Wednesday, he stressed free healthcare for the underprivileged, and outlined initiatives to enhance medical services, economic reforms, and technological advancements. He underscored the role of health awareness and recalled his family’s experiences with critical illnesses, which inspired the establishment of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

He announced plans to integrate digital health records under Ayushman Bharat, offering digital health cards to patients, and analysing disease patterns to implement preventive healthcare measures.

He also linked healthcare to sustainable agriculture, stating that Andhra Pradesh aims to lead in natural farming. The Chief Minister outlined his vision for green energy and urban cleanliness, with initiatives such as installing solar panels on rooftops and improving sanitation in towns.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government for neglecting healthcare infrastructure, he pointed to the State’s declining medical sector. He specifically mentioned AIIMS Mangalagiri, blaming the previous YSRCP administration for failing to provide basic amenities like water supply. “Despite being near the Krishna River, AIIMS had to transport water using 600 tankers due to poor governance and misplaced priorities,” he said.

Announcing a new initiative, Naidu said the ‘P4 model—Public, Private, People’s Partnership’—will be launched on Ugadi to focus on equitable wealth distribution. “Economic reforms in 1991 increased wealth, but now we must focus on fair distribution. The top 10% should support the bottom 20%, ensuring poverty eradication,” he said.

Naidu reaffirmed his government’s dedication to social welfare, citing schemes like social security pensions and Anna Canteens aimed at supporting the poor.